Might Joe Mazzulla’s NBA All-Star Speech Make Players Want To Join Celtics?

When the Boston Celtics announced the promotion and extension of Joe Mazzulla last week, many speculated about the timing given it took place right before Mazzulla and others boarded a plane for the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

That speculation and tinfoil hat theorizing, though, might have gained some radioactive waves following the weekend.

After all, Mazzulla proved he’s more than capable of recruiting if the Celtics need it. The coach of Team Giannis on Sunday delivered a passionate, big-picture speech before the NBA All-Star Game. It was a speech that certainly could cause players to gain a favorable impression of Mazzulla, who had a great chance to build relationships during the trip to Utah.

“The reason why I came into the league was to let people know and build a platform of how great of people you are,” Mazzulla told his team prior to tipoff, per the NBA. “You guys don’t get enough credit. People judge you by your basketball and I want to try to help change that for you. And so, the person that you guys are, you’re just as important and I like the individual empowerment. I think that’s important.

“So cherish tonight,” Mazzulla continued. “Know that you guys have inspired me, our staff, our team, our families and the world. I love watching people try and be great. I think that’s the coolest thing. And you are a bunch of guys that just work every day to be great at what you do, and I appreciate that. Thank you.”

It probably also helped the Celtics given that budding superstar Jayson Tatum was named All-Star Game MVP while Boston teammate Jaylen Brown led Team LeBron in scoring, as well.