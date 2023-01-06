Bill Belichick Compares This ‘Close To Perfect’ Patriot To Lawrence Taylor

FOXBORO, Mass. — With Matthew Slater set to play what could be his final NFL game this Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked what the longtime special teams captain has meant to the Patriots over his 15 seasons.

The New England coach responded with effusive praise, including a comparison to an all-time NFL great.

“Matt’s a great person, great player, great teammate,” Belichick said Friday. “It’s about as close to perfect as you could get. So, he’s been a great asset to me personally. Been a great asset to our team and organization on multiple levels.

“It’s something I see every day. I don’t think there’s any day that he doesn’t motivate, lead, provide an example for every one of us — players, coaches, everybody around him. So, yeah, it’s been great this week. It’s great every week. It’s great every day. It’s great in the OTAs. It’s great in training camp.”

On the field, Slater has 12 special teams tackles this season, hitting double digits for the 11th time in his career. Only standout rookie Brenden Schooler (14) has more through 16 games. And he’s continued to produce despite opponents specifically game-planning around him.

The level of attention Slater receives from opposing teams, Belichick said, is comparable to the way teams used to block Hall of Fame edge rusher Lawrence Taylor in the 1980s. Belichick coached Taylor with the New York Giants and holds him in extremely high regard, so that’s not a comparison he throws around lightly.

“(Slater) gets double-teamed on virtually every coverage play, with very few exceptions,” Belichick said. “Sometimes those are schemed to where we try to put him in a spot to where he doesn’t get double-teamed. But I think every week, he’s had the bullet on his back for years and years and years. Whether it’s as a gunner on the vice or double-team blocks on kickoff coverage.