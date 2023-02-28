Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Contain Oilers, Win Seventh Straight

The Bruins didn’t need to stop Connor McDavid, just contain the rest of his team, as the B’s took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

McDavid had both goals for the Oilers but the Hart Trophy favorite wasn’t able to outpace the Bruins who were able to answer after each of Edmonton’s goals.

Tomas Nosek broke a two-month goal drought when he notched the equalizer to put the Bruins on the board in the first period. Nick Foligno was moved up to the third line in place of the injured Taylor Hall and scored his 10th goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2.

The game-winning goal came on a physical effort from Pavel Zacha who tipped a rebound past Stuart Skinner with time winding down in the second period. From there, Jeremy Swayman and physicality from the Bruins defense were able to hold off the Oilers in the third.

The Bruins’ win streak now stands at seven as they improved their NHL-best record to 46-8-5.

The Bruins cap off their West Coast road trip Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and you catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.