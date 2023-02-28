Here’s Why Kyle Busch’s Wife, Family Missed First RCR Win

Kyle Busch took home his first NASCAR win of the season under Richard Childress Racing, but is family unfortunately was not there to celebrate with him.

The 37-year-old Cup Series driver beat out the field at Auto Club Speedway in just his second race of the season, and Busch was not afraid to take a shot at Joe Gibbs Racing in the process.

Other NASCAR drivers weren’t surprised by the win, but Busch might have to win another race in 2023 to get the full experience with his family.

“We didn’t come this weekend,” tweeted Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch’s wife. “Lennix is teething and not sleeping well so didn’t think that was best for Kyle race weekend lol. If he wins it he’ll have to get another for us in Vegas.”

Samantha Busch also tweeted: “Omg I seriously can?t believe it! I mean, well, I can. Kyle, Randall the 8 team and all RCR are all bad ass but to be so strong right out the gate this is absolutely amazing!!!! I’m so beyond proud of everyone there and so grateful that they gave Kyle this amazing opportunity!”

Kyle Busch has been very vocal at the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite his prison conviction in Mexico. And it’s likely fans won’t be hearing the last of him if he truly wants that celebratory RCR win with his family.