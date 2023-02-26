Ford Final Five Facts: Linus Ullmark Makes History In Bruins’ Win Over Canucks

The Bruins’ West Coast road trip continued with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, which extended Boston?s win streak to six games.

Linus Ullmark made history when he became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal since Pekka Rinne did so in 2020. The Vezina Trophy frontrunner now is also the only Bruins netminder to ever light the lamp.

The Bruins will be back in action Monday when they take on the Oilers in Edmonton.

