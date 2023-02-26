Bruins Notes: Goalie Goal Outshines Uncharacteristic Game

The Boston Bruins are fun.

The B’s continued their winning ways Saturday night, knocking off the Vancouver Canucks. 3-1, at Rogers Arena. The win brought one of the most fun moments of the season, as goaltender Linus Ullmark scored the ninth goalie goal in NHL history to put one in the other net.

THAT THING WAS SOARING. pic.twitter.com/0miAaTECvW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

Even though the win was a fun one, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made sure to keep his eyes focused on the team effort, which wasn’t Boston’s best.

“Our first period was excellent,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Then I thought our game management after that wasn’t up to our usual level.

“We’ll get a little rest here, and a little sushi probably tonight in Vancouver. Then we’ll head on to Edmonton and get some steak in us to get ready for (Connor) McDavid and crew.”

Though he was critical of the overall effort, Montgomery still enjoyed Ullmark’s historic goal.