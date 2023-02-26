Bruins Notes: Goalie Goal Outshines Uncharacteristic Game

The Boston Bruins are fun.
The B’s continued their winning ways Saturday night, knocking off the Vancouver Canucks. 3-1, at Rogers Arena. The win brought one of the most fun moments of the season, as goaltender Linus Ullmark scored the ninth goalie goal in NHL history to put one in the other net.
Even though the win was a fun one, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made sure to keep his eyes focused on the team effort, which wasn’t Boston’s best.
“Our first period was excellent,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Then I thought our game management after that wasn’t up to our usual level.
“We’ll get a little rest here, and a little sushi probably tonight in Vancouver. Then we’ll head on to Edmonton and get some steak in us to get ready for (Connor) McDavid and crew.”
Though he was critical of the overall effort, Montgomery still enjoyed Ullmark’s historic goal.
“You could tell by the reaction on the bench,” Montgomery said. “By the coaches and the players, we were all very happy for him.”
Here are more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Canucks game:
— Ullmark’s goal came with plenty of fun facts. He became just the ninth goaltender in the history of the NHL to score a goal — and the first in Bruins history. He also now serves as the 20th player to score for Boston this season.
The Bruins social media team wasn’t surprised, however.
Ullmark also played well in net, improving his save percentage .938 and record to 30-4-1. He spoke about what the moment meant to him postgame.
“I just had to take my chance there,” Ullmark said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Me and (Jeremy Swayman) have been talking about it. I don’t really know what to say, I’m ecstatic on the inside but I’m trying to calm it down.”
— The Bruins will stay up north to take on the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.