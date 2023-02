Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26

Date: 02/26/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers Open +4 -110 O 237 -110 +138 Current +4 -114 236 -110 +138 Dallas Mavericks Open -4 -110 U 237 -110 -166 Current -4 -106 236 -110 -164

Los Angeles Lakers Projected Lineups: 1. C Anthony Davis 25.6 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 2. SF LeBron James 29.6 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists 3. PG Dennis Schrder 12.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 4. SG Malik Beasley 13.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. SF Jarred Vanderbilt 8.2 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 6. PF Rui Hachimura 12.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists Dallas Mavericks 1. PG Luka Doncic 33.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 27.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 3. PF Christian Wood 17.7 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 13.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 5. C Dwight Powell 6.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. SG Josh Green 9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Feb 23 GS -6.0 238.0 124-111 Wed, Feb 15 NO -4.5 235.5 120-102 Mon, Feb 13 POR +2.5 238.5 127-115 Sat, Feb 11 GS +5.5 235.5 109-103 Thu, Feb 09 MIL +8.0 234.5 115-106 Last 5 Against The Spread: Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Feb 23 SA -14.5 239.0 142-116 Wed, Feb 15 DEN +6.0 229.0 118-109 Mon, Feb 13 MIN -6.5 232.5 124-121 Sat, Feb 11 SAC -2.0 237.0 133-128 Fri, Feb 10 SAC +4.5 232.5 122-114