How Mike Muscala Made Celtics History Before Boston Debut

It didn’t take very long for Boston Celtics newcomer Mike Muscala to make his mark in the franchise history books.

Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline from the Oklahoma City Thunder, did one thing that no other player has ever done since the team was founded 77 years ago, according to Basketball Reference.

He chose to wear No. 57.

That’s right. The 31-year-old hasn’t even taken the floor alongside his new Boston teammates and Muscala is already making a historic impact amid what’s been an already dominant season for the league-best (39-16) Celtics.

The 10-year veteran has previously sported No. 31 with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and during his collegiate career at Bucknell University. Then with the Thunder, Muscala sported No. 33, which of course wasn’t an option with that jersey number currently hanging in the TD Garden rafters in honor of Larry Bird.

Before Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets (15-41), Muscala was listed as active. In 43 games played this season, he’s averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.