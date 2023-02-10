Celtics G Jaylen Brown to Be Evaluated in One Week by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a facial fracture and will be re-evaluated in one week.

From the Celtics: Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture during the team?s game vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. His status will be updated next week. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 10, 2023

It was reported that Brown would be out through the All-Star Break earlier this week, so this sets a timetable for a potential return. The Celtics will have to cling to their one-game lead atop the East over the Bucks without him, including a crucial matchup with Milwaukee this Tuesday. During his absence, look for Jayson Tatum to shoulder the load, along with a communal effort from others to make up the lost minutes.

Brown has averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 48 starts this season. This is something to keep an eye on following the weekend for an update on Brown’s return to the court.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Boston Celtics are 10.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, with the total set at 226.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.