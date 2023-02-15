Jacob deGrom, Ex-Mets Ace, Already Sidelined At Rangers Spring Training

Jacob deGrom’s time with the Texas Rangers is beginning the same way his New York Mets tenure ended.

That’s probably overstating it, of course, but Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters Wednesday, the first day of spring training, that deGrom felt tightness in his left side during his most recent bullpen session and therefore won’t throw for a day or two.

The decision is precautionary, according to Young, with cold and wet conditions in Arizona playing a factor. The Rangers simply aren’t taking any risks with their prized offseason investment.

“I think it’s as much about it being Day 1 of spring training,” Young said, per MLB.com. “I don’t think it’s specific to him. We do the same with any pitcher or any player that comes in. If this were a little hamstring tightness (Wednesday) on anybody else, we would treat it the same way. It’s cold, it’s wet. He’s been throwing — it’s been great. His arm feels great. But we’re playing for (Opening Day) and the big picture here. It probably says more about me than it does Jake.”

Obviously, there’s no reason to push the panic button on Feb. 15, with Opening Day over a month away, especially since Young acknowledged deGrom wanted to throw Wednesday. It’s nevertheless notable, though, given that deGrom made just 38 starts (spanning 224 1/3 innings) over his final three seasons with the Mets due to injuries.

The Rangers signed deGrom, a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star, to a five-year, $185 million contract this winter. The 34-year-old spent nine seasons with the Mets before landing in Texas, solidifying himself as one of the best starters in Major League Baseball — when healthy.