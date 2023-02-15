Justin Fields Eyes This Wideout As Bears Hold Top Pick In NFL Draft Fields previously played with Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Justin Field’s Chicago Bears currently hold all the cards as it relates to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears, fresh off a three-win season, hold the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. The speculation of Chicago’s selection has included everything from potentially trading Fields and drafting a quarterback to trading the pick in hopes of landing more capital to build the Fields-led offense.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in 2021, has his eyes on one former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fields was asked who he would like the Bears to draft in the first round and made it clear he has his eyes on the wideout.

“I’m going with my man Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Fields said on the podcast, after acknowledging Chicago could be interested in trading the No. 1 overall pick for a haul. “I’ve seen him in action, I seen how he can separate himself like that and his body control is crazy. He didn’t get to play this past year, he didn’t get to show what he could do, so I’m hoping he falls to us somehow.”

In the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay, the expert predicted the Bears would trade back to No. 4 and select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. McShay mocked Smith-Njigba, who he called a “tough evaluation” given his lack of playing time and production in 2022, to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 24 overall.

“But we do have some help that we need in the trenches, so a lot of people are talking about us taking Jalen Carter or Will Anderson, so we’ll see,” Fields said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m guessing we’ll get one of those guys and some guys in free agency. But one guy I would love to have is Jaxon Smith-Njigba for sure.”

That sort of intel might catch the attention of bettors. DraftKings Sportsbook has Smith-Njigba 200-to-1 to be the No. 1 overall pick, which portrays the unlikely scenario Chicago drafts the wideout over everyone available. But perhaps there’s something to be said about the Bears franchise signal-caller wanting to team up with the specific player, the same way Joe Burrow wanted with Ja’Marr Chase. Should Chicago trade back and gain more draft capital, maybe it then goes after Smith-Njigba, who is +225 to be the first receiver off the board.

Carter (+650) and Anderson (+750), the two other players name-dropped by Fields, are much higher on the betting board to go No. 1 overall. McShay mocked Anderson, the Alabama outside linebacker, to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall.