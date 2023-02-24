What Will Bruins Lineup Look Like With Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway?

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery holds all the cards after Boston swung a potentially game-changing trade with the Washington Capitals.

The NHL-leading Bruins got even better Thursday night when they acquired veteran defenseman Dmitry Orlov and highly intense forward Garnet Hathaway from the Caps. The only roster player Boston parted with was Craig Smith, who struggled to find consistent playing time under Montgomery.

The word of the day for Montgomery and general manager Don Sweeney was “complementary” or some form of it. Speaking to reporters Thursday night, both talked about how Orlov and Hathaway complement what Boston already does well. The duo adds depth and gives the Bruins valuable insurance as the playoffs near.

When it comes to finding spots in the lineup for both, though, that’s easier said than done. Such is life for a historically successful team that has enjoyed relatively good health to this point in the season. All it takes is one injury to throw things into disarray, but even if Boston continues to be blessed by the hockey gods, Montgomery isn’t about to complain about his, well, full house.

“I’d rather be playing with three aces and two kings than three 2’s, and two 3’s,” Montgomery quipped to reporters in Seattle on Thursday night.

Be that as it may, the Bruins can only ice 20 skaters each night. Montgomery, along with Sweeney and the rest of the Bruins power brokers will go to work on figuring out a lineup that gives them the best chance to win, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it happen on a rotating basis.

For now, though, here’s what the Bruins’ lineup could look like in the early days of Orlov and Hathaway, starting with the forwards.