Bruins Activate Tomas Nosek Off LTIR Ahead Of Game Vs. Canucks

It appears the Bruins are back to 100% health.

Boston on Saturday announced it activated Tomas Nosek off long-term injured reserve ahead of its game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot last month in a win against the New York Rangers. The forward began practicing with the Bruins last week and traveled with them for their current road trip.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Friday that if Nosek was able to go Saturday, he’d center Nick Foligno and newcomer Garnet Hathaway, who was acquired by the Bruins in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

If Nosek and Hathaway do play, there will be an odd-man out on the forward lines, but Montgomery won’t speak to reporters until a few hours before puck drop.

Dmitry Orlov, who also was acquired in the Hathaway trade, also may make his Bruins debut on the blue line.

Montgomery certainly has some decisions to make, but that’s the beauty of having a deep team.