Joey Votto Predicts Aliens Help Reds Win World Series In 2023

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votta took the cake for the best (and most thought-out) prediction made before the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Votto, entering his 17th big league season with the Reds, elaborated on his theory which involves Cincinnati sweeping its way through the playoffs and winning the 2023 World Series.

Of course, this would be quite the feat considering the Reds lost 100 games to finish dead last in the National League Central division last season. Plus Cincinnati has missed postseason contention in eight of its last nine seasons, last winning a World Series 33 years ago in 1990.

Nevertheless, none of that is stopping the six-time All-Star from taking an extremely optimistic and unconventional approach when envisioning the Reds’ success this upcoming season and sharing it with his 141 thousand Instagram followers.

“Extra terrestrials arrive on Earth, April 15,” Votto commented on MLB’s Instagram account. “The 12-2 Reds and the rest of the planet learn from, communicate with, and befriend our alien friends. This process takes 5 months. Play resumes in October. The Reds sweep the playoffs and are World Series champs.

“Side note: the aliens ask if I would like to accompany them on their ship back to their planet. I oblige. Never to be seen again.”

Last season wasn’t just a trainwreck for the Reds. Votta batted a career-low .205 over the course of 91 games before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Therefore, if clairvoyant Votto’s prediction comes to fruition, it’ll surely make for the most perplexing sports story of all time.