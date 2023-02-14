JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolls Eagles Defender For Costly Super Bowl Penalty

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, but to Kansas City Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, it’s a time to dunk on the team he just beat in the Super Bowl.

Just days after he helped the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster delivered one final blow to Philly defensive back James Bradberry — who he combined with to make up one of the game’s most influential plays.

Smith-Schuster posted a mock Valentine’s Day card on Twitter that read, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding on Smith-Schuster with the game tied and just 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. The call wiped out what would have been a third-down stop for the Eagles and instead allowed the Chiefs to gain a fresh set of downs.

Kansas City was then afforded the opportunity to run out most of the remaining clock, kicking the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining to take home a 38-35 victory.

Smith-Schuster’s decision to rub salt in the wound was particularly nasty, as everyone involved agreed that the play was a hold. Not only did the KC wide receiver say so after the game, but Bradberry and the Eagles agreed. Some disagreed with the call given its magnitude, but the consensus opinion from everyone involved was the flag was warranted.