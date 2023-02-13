Did Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Think He Was Held On Final Drive?

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts had an epic Super Bowl quarterback duel, but it was one play that had the NFL world talking.

The Chiefs were driving late in the game and faced a third-and-8 with 1:54 remaining. Philadelphia had one timeout left, so a stop would have given it enough time to drive down the field and match a potential Chiefs score.

But after a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster fell incomplete, a holding penalty was called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, extending the drive. The Chiefs cut the clock to 11 seconds, and Harrison Butker kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal to give Kansas City a 38-35 win and its second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

The flag on Bradberry was an iffy call that had FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira and color commentator Greg Olsen disagreeing over whether the penalty was correct or not.

The debate raged online over whether or not the referees should have made the call at such a pivotal moment in the game. And of course, Smith-Schuster was asked if he was held on the play.

“Yes, 100%. My route was to track in, try to get back out,” the Chiefs wide receiver told reporters, per video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. “I mean, Bradberry’s a good player, but I feel like on some days, a call is gonna be called.”

Bradberry took ownership, but it might not satisfy Philadelphia fans.