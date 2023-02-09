NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl

The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to.

San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.

The Celtics reportedly were among multiple teams interested in the 27-year-old. Luke Kornet has been a serviceable center off the bench, but Boston had an opportunity to upgrade at the position, especially with the injury histories of Al Horford and Robert Williams.

Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round picks to the Spurs prior to their deal with the Raptors on Thursday, according to MassLive’s Brian Robb. It’s likely San Antonio sees more value in Toronto’s first-round pick since the Celtics have a brighter future and a potential first-round pick would be near the end of the draft.

The C’s have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to make another deal before the trade deadline. They reportedly acquired Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder to give them some depth at center.