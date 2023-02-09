NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Two teams holding down Western Conference playoff spots collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Minnesota Wild.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Golden Knights and Wild meet for the first of three games this season, with Minnesota listed as a slight home favorite at -122. Vegas sits third in the Western Conference with 64 points, while the Wild are eighth with 58. There’s a marginal gap between these teams, and neither is playing well at the moment.

The Golden Knights enter with a 3-5-2 record over their last ten games, while the Wild are 5-5. They’ve struggled for different reasons, but something will have to give tonight.

Looking toward the projected goalie, the visiting Golden Knights are expected to ride Logan Thompson, while the Wild should do the same with Marc-Andre Fleury. The Golden Knights have a 19-13-3 record with a .913 save percentage. The veteran in Fleury is 16-11-3 with a .905 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant edge to either, but Thompson should have a slight advantage.

The Golden Knights are starting to put things together after a tough stretch, and this will be an interesting challenge against a Wild team that’s having difficulty scoring. The Golden Knights are a solid defensive squad, so we’re going to side with their plus-money value on the moneyline tonight.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+102)

The Golden Knights and Wild sit in the bottom half in goals scored per game but have their strength in the goals allowed department. Each sits inside the top twelve in goals allowed per game, which could create a low-scoring atmosphere. Over the Golden Knights’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored just once, while the Wild have also seen that in one. It’s hard to have confidence in a high-scoring matchup, so we like the value of the under six tonight at -122.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-122)

It hasn’t been a picture-perfect year for many higher-skilled forwards on the Golden Knights. More was expected from Jack Eichel, who’s been in somewhat of a slump of late. The former Buffalo Sabre has tallied 34 points in 39 games, but there’s room for improvement, considering the injuries that the team has dealt with upfront. Despite some underwhelming stats for his standards, Eichel is still a significant bargain to light the lamp in this matchup at +205.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)