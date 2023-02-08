Celtics Reportedly Among Teams Interested In Key Rockets Player

The Celtics have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to execute a trade.

Boston doesn’t necessarily have to make a move at the trade deadline. It is atop the Eastern Conference, as of Wednesday. But there are weaknesses on the bench that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens can choose to address.

The Celtics unlikely are to part away with a key asset, which is why they reportedly shut down multiple Derrick White inquires and why they likely are out on a potential Kevin Durant trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

But there are players Boston can try to get at a cheap price. One of those potential players could be Jae’Sean Tate. The Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards are interested in the Houston Rockets forward, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

“The Rockets aren’t looking to trade the 27-year-old forward who is internally regarded as one of the most important pieces of this youthful roster — but as is the case with any player, if there was a ‘can?t-turn-down’ type offer, it would be considered,” sources told Iko.

Houston sees Tate has a valued member of the team due to his playmaking ability and for his skills as a defender, according to Iko. That would make the third-year forward a key piece on a potential championship team like the Celtics.

The Rockets have the worst record in the league, which could make them a prime seller on the market, and general manager Rafael Stone will have to decide which players are suitable for the team’s rebuild, especially if projected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama joins the team.