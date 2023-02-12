NFL Rumors: Respected Coach Signed Rare Contract To Help Eagles With Super Bowl Prep

Vic Fangio took the entire 2022 NFL regular season off, but he might secure himself his first-ever Super Bowl ring Sunday night.

It turns out taking the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator job won’t mark Fangio’s return to an NFL staff following his run as Denver Broncos head coach. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Fangio “quietly” signed a two-week contract with the Eagles to help Philadelphia prepare for its Super Bowl LVII matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fangio, who was spotted at a few Eagles training camp sessions back in the summer, reportedly spoke with Philadelphia about being a consultant for the 2022 campaign, but the 64-year-old elected to take time off and travel instead. But as the top-seeded Eagles embarked on their postseason journey, they reached back out to Fangio.

“When the regular season ended, Eagles coaches he’s close with reached out to him to essentially say, “Do you want to go on this ride with us?” Fangio did, and soon afterward, he signed his contract,” Rapoport wrote.

Fangio, whose NFL experience of nearly four decades resides exclusively on the defensive side of the ball, reportedly has been working with the Eagles offensive coaching staff the past few weeks. Fangio apparently is advising Shane Steichen and company on how to prepare for the Chiefs defense, which the former is very familiar with thanks to three seasons at the helm in Denver.

Once Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium concludes, Fangio officially will take his talents to Miami where he’ll become the league’s highest-paid coordinator.