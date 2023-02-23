NFL Rumors: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Ends Four-Day Darkness Retreat

Aaron Rodgers has emerged from the darkness.

According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers quarterback left the Oregon facility he spent four days and four nights in darkness in order to help give him a clearer picture regarding his life, not just his NFL career.

Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Resorts where Rodgers was staying, confirmed to ESPN that he left Wednesday.

“The 300-square-foot room in which Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground structure devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat. It is fully powered, and the lights can be turned on from inside the room,” ESPN reported.

Now that Rodgers is back from the darkness, he has a few questions to answer: Will he retire? Will he remain with the Packers? Did he see the “hat man?”

The Packers reportedly are open to keeping Rodgers as their quarterback under one condition, but we still may be a few weeks away before we know what the future holds for Rodgers.