Patriots Receivers Outlook: Are Big Offseason Changes Ahead?

But he also might’ve priced himself out of Foxboro. Spotrac currently projects Meyers to land a four-year, $50 million contract with an average salary of $12.5 million. That might be a fair deal, but it’s fair to wonder whether Meyers, at best a high-end No. 2 receiver, is worth that kind of money. Plus, if the Patriots want to add somebody like Jeudy or Hopkins, they probably couldn’t do so while also retaining Meyers.

So, it’s a tough call. Assuming Agholor leaves in free agency, the Patriots would be down two wideouts if Meyers also walks. Is it smart to make Jones, who will be working with a new offensive coordinator, experience that much turnover at receiver?

Ultimately, the Patriots should find a way to re-sign Meyers. He’s too important to what they do on offense and is on record as wanting to stick around for the long haul.

3. What do the Patriots have in Tyquan Thornton? It’s easy to forget that the Patriots last offseason did what was, for them, an aggressive move at receiver.

New England used a second-round pick to select Thornton, an ultra-fast wideout whom many evaluators viewed as a reach with the 50th overall pick. The Baylor product was proving the doubters wrong during an impressive training camp, but a mid-August injury sidelined Thornton for over a month and he wound up posting an underwhelming rookie campaign.

Despite showing some flashes of promise, Thornton’s route-running left much to be desired and his slender frame led to durability issues. He didn’t look ready for the significant role that he got.

But was Thornton just experiencing normal rookie struggles, compounded by the well-documented coaching dysfunction? Did the turmoil he endured off the field bother him more than he led on?

If the Patriots remain high on Thornton, then they might not need to make a major upgrade at receiver. But if they have doubts, they might have to make some difficult decisions.

To that end, the Patriots also need to figure out what they’re doing with Kendrick Bourne, who is capable of great things in their offense but was in the doghouse all season while hearing his name in trade rumors.

