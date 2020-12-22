NWHL Semifinals, Isobel Cup To Air On NBCSN In February

The NWHL will be coming to a television near you.

The league announced Tuesday that the Isobel Cup semifinals and final will be aired live on NBC Sports in February.

The semifinals will air Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m., with the final being played Feb. 7 p.m.

“Never before has women’s professional hockey had the opportunity to reach so many people on American television in the United States,” NWHL commissioner Tyler Tumminia sain in a statement. “As we have seen with the WNBA and NWSL this year, when women’s major league sports leagues are given a strong showcase, viewership is increased and countless new fans connect with the teams and players. NBC Sports provides the NWHL’s biggest games in our upcoming season in Lake Placid with best-in-class production and award-winning announcers. The NWHL will deliver intense, memorable hockey for the viewers on NBCSN as an Isobel Cup champion is crowned.”

This will be the first time women’s professional hockey games will be aired on a major national network.

The NWHL will head to Lake Placid to play its shortened season in a bubble. The season will be held Jan. 23 through Feb. 5.

