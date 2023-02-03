Red Sox ‘Truck Day’ Leaves Fenway Park, Begins Route To Fort Myers

Spring is in the air, Red Sox fans.
Despite the weather bringing bitter temperatures across Boston and New England this weekend, that won’t stop fans from attending the annual “Truck Day” tradition of watching the truck carrying several pieces of Red Sox equipment to Ft. Myers, Fla.
Here’s everything that’s inside the truck.
Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14 with the first full team workout set for Feb. 20.
The truck will leave Fenway Park and make a stop at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass. After that, the trip to Florida will begin.
The Red Sox underwent a slew of changes this offseason and their roster is beginning to take shape. There still are questions to be answered, though, specifically with their starting rotation. There are seven capable starters hoping to be in the rotation, and the Opening Day starter is anyone’s job.
We’ll get our first look at the Red Sox on Feb. 24 when they open their spring training slate of games against Northeastern.