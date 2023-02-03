Red Sox ‘Truck Day’ Leaves Fenway Park, Begins Route To Fort Myers

Spring is in the air, Red Sox fans.

Despite the weather bringing bitter temperatures across Boston and New England this weekend, that won’t stop fans from attending the annual “Truck Day” tradition of watching the truck carrying several pieces of Red Sox equipment to Ft. Myers, Fla.

Happy Truck Day Red Sox Nation! pic.twitter.com/kRYHNopKJ4 — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) February 3, 2023

Here’s everything that’s inside the truck.

Happy #TruckDay



11 days until #RedSox Pitchers & Catchers report



On the truck:



20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds pic.twitter.com/csbFR923Pl — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 3, 2023

Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14 with the first full team workout set for Feb. 20.

The truck will leave Fenway Park and make a stop at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass. After that, the trip to Florida will begin.