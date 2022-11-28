Red Sox 2023 Roster Projection: Predicting Offseason Signings, Trades

The Boston Red Sox are nearing an inflection point.

Not only did they finish in last place in the American League East in 2022, one year after falling two wins shy of the World Series. Their roster also is littered with question marks, starting with Xander Bogaerts’ free agency and whether Boston will make good on its stated desire to re-sign the franchise shortstop.

It all makes for a fascinatingly unpredictable offseason, which is sure to evoke a feeling of uneasiness among many Red Sox fans. The decisions made by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company over the next several months could have serious long-term ramifications, for better or worse.

So, what will the Red Sox’s roster look like in 2023? Let’s take our first crack at predicting Boston’s 26-man Opening Day squad, factoring in signings and trades the Red Sox could make to address their several needs.

Keep in mind we’re simply speculating. But now — right after Thanksgiving and before the Major League Baseball winter meetings — feels like a good time to start plotting a path forward as the Red Sox attempt to return to championship contention next season and beyond.

Lineup

C- Reese McGuire

1B- Triston Casas

2B- Trevor Story

SS- Xander Bogaerts

3B- Rafael Devers

LF- Alex Verdugo

CF- Kiké Hernández

RF- Ian Happ

DH- Mitch Haniger

The Red Sox made it clear re-signing Xander Bogaerts is their top priority, and while they’ll undoubtedly face stiff competition in their effort to retain the four-time All-Star, let’s assume the sides eventually find common ground. If not, Boston could move Trevor Story to shortstop and tap into the second base market, where Jean Segura is the best name available in free agency. It’s hard to imagine the Red Sox splurging for one of the other three high-profile free agent shortstops (Carlos Correa, Trea Turner or Dansby Swanson) if they don’t re-sign Bogaerts, but it’s nevertheless an option.