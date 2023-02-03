Royals Finalize 1-Year Deal with Zack Greinke by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

According to the team’s Twitter, the Kansas City Royals have officially re-signed starting pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year, $8.5 million contract.

We have signed RHP Zack Greinke to a one-year deal.



Welcome back, Zack! pic.twitter.com/a8a8fon1zo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 3, 2023

Left-hander Anthony Misiewicz has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Greinke returns for his 20th MLB season and ninth in a Royals uniform. The 39-year-old was solid for Kansas City last season, recording a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and a 73/27 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 137.0 innings (26 starts).

Greinke began his MLB career with the Royals after being drafted sixth overall by the club in the 2002 draft. His best season with the team came in 2009 when he posted a 16-9 record, a 2.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 242 strikeouts over 229.1 innings en route to capturing the AL Cy Young Award.

The six-time All-Star has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Houston Astros.

