How Underrated Comeback Fueled Celtics’ 2008 NBA Finals Win Over Lakers

The image really should be burned into the memories of not only Celtics fans, but Boston sports fans.

Paul Pierce bouncing up and down with both arms raised above his head and the widest smile imaginable across his face, knowing the Celtics were just mere moments away from pulling off the near impossible on the biggest stage the NBA has to offer against the archrival Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a stunning turn of events for the Celtics in Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals that prompted those emotions from Pierce. The Celtics had completed a furious rally, overcoming a 24-point deficit to the Lakers to notch a historic 97-91 victory and seize a commanding 3-1 series lead. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the largest comeback in Finals history since 1971.

But while the epic comeback from the Celtics has lived on, it doesn’t seem to be as revered as some of the other comebacks in Boston sports history.

Of course, the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI after trailing 28-3 will always be the gold standard. The Boston Bruins exhilarating comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals will be right up there in the conversation, too.

It even feels like the Celtics roaring back from 21 points in the fourth quarter in the 2002 Eastern Conference finals against the New Jersey Nets is put on a bigger pedestal.

It has made what the Celtics did that night on the floor of the Staples Center somewhat underrated. But make no mistake, without the comeback, the Celtics would have had a much tougher time hanging Banner 17.