Four Memorable Players To Play For Both Celtics, Bucks

Over the years, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have supplied the NBA with some all-time classic moments and matchups.

In most recent years, both sides have rejuvenated their rivalry while fighting to be top-dog in the Eastern Conference. But along the ride of their respective histories, both the Celtics and Bucks have been home to some common memorable names.

With that being said, here are four memorable names to take the floor in both a Celtics and Bucks uniform during their NBA careers:

Dave Cowens (1970-1983)

Career-high with Celtics: 39 points on Jan. 16, 1976 (vs. Philadelphia 76ers)

Career-high with Bucks: 16 points on Dec. 23, 1982 (vs. Atlanta Hawks)

Cowens, better known as “Big Red,” quickly earned recognition as an all-time fan favorite when the Celtics were forced to transition from the Bill Russell era. If there were a such thing as Tommy Points during Cowens’ time in Boston, he’d be in contention on a night-to-night basis. Despite leaning toward the more undersized side when he played center during his 10 seasons with the Celtics, Cowens also delivered a never quit attitude to the floor.

Through his decade with the Celtics, Cowens made eight All-Star appearances and helped raise two championship banners in the old Boston Garden. And along the ride came plenty of highlight-reel performances, such as Game 1 of the 1976 NBA Finals when Cowens scored 25 points and grabbed 21 rebounds against the Phoenix Suns en route to his first ring.

In 1976, the Celtics honored Cowens by retiring his No. 18, which remains hanging in the rafters among 23 others, at TD Garden.