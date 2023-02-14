Super Bowl LVII Commercial Roundup: Three Best, Three Worst

The Super Bowl has served as both a global binge-watching staple and a platform for corporations to flex their wallets with the aim of captivating viewers in roughly 30 seconds.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles supplied an all-time memorable battle — or unforgettable depending on which side you leaned toward — so did a handful of multi-billion-dollar companies with their commercials. With public figure collaborations, celebrity cameos and a few classic Bostonian stereotypes sprinkled on top, Super Bowl LVII was no exception to what we’ve always received as the audience: Some good and some bad.

And with that being said, here are the three best and worst commercials aired Sunday night during Super Bowl LVII:

The Three Best (in no particular order)

A 30-second testament to the power of the internet, Popeyes teamed up with the widely-recognized internet meme kid, now fully grown and on football’s biggest stage.

Dieunerst Collin went viral years ago for his facial expression while holding a cup at a Popeyes restaurant location back in 2019, and now is a freshman on the football team at Lake Erie College in Ohio. Collin is living the good life with his new NIL deal, courtesy of Popeyes. As Collin highlights throughout the commercial, he’s got everything he needs — a nice car, an army of puppies and his own personal meal offer.

As proven time after time, the internet remains undefeated!