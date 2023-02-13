Beanpot Wrap: BC Upends Rival BU In Consolation Matchup

BOSTON — Boston College walked away with a third place finish at the Beanpot tournament on Monday by narrowly defeating archrival Boston University, 4-2, in the consolation round at TD Garden.

The win improves the Eagles record to 10-12-6 while the Terriers dropped to 20-8-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

BC was in desperate need of a win since the Eagles hadn’t come out on top in a contest in a month. And while the matchup against BU came with no Beanpot trophy at stake, it had to be a sweet feeling for the Eagles to get back in the win column at the expense of their bitter rival.

The Eagles didn’t do it with much glitz and glam, but with a dogged, workmanlike effort. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but saved their biggest response for the final frame. After BU leveled the score with 11:44 left, BC answered 27 seconds later to secure the lead for good.

BC’s defense stepped up as well to mitigate a staunch BU offense, which came into the game ranked second in the country in goals per game.

There certainly was no love lost between these two rivals, either. The play was chippy throughout — evidenced by the 10 combined penalties — as well as physical. That’s just the expectation when BC and BU meet.