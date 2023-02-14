Jaylen Brown Has Comical Response To Jayson Tatum’s Car Joke

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was taken aback when his peace offering from Jayson Tatum hit his radar.

Brown has been sidelined for Boston’s last two contests with a facial fracture, which will also keep him out for Tuesday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 26-year-old All-Star was hit with an inadvertent elbow from Tatum while the two both attempted to secure a rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown instantly went to the ground, was removed from the game and even shared a picture of the aftermath on social media.

This prompted Tatum, who felt guilty about Brown’s injury, to offer a car as an apology gift. However, it appeared as though Tatum forgot to extend the offer directly to Brown himself who was perplexed to hear such news.

“He said that?” Brown asked reporters Sunday after Boston’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies, per NBC Sports Boston video. “… Nobody told me this. OK cool then. I like that. That’ll be great, that’ll be great.”

While Brown has remained in recovery with bigger games ahead down the road, the Celtics have managed to weather the storm of his absence. Coupled with the awaited return of Marcus Smart, Boston has cruised as the winner of its last four, still atop the NBA standings at 41-16.

Brown also provided a brief update on his injury, but couldn’t help but remain thrilled to catch wind of Tatum’s kindness, which he felt doubtful about.

“It’s been tough the last couple of days but (expletive) I’m about to get a car,” Brown said. “… You sure he said that? He’s probably just playing around. JT be lying. … But it’s been tough to sleep the first couple of days but I’m alright. You know, it’s gonna take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out.”