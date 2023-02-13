Why Chiefs-Patriots Debate Both Does And Doesn’t Make Sense

The Chiefs might not be in the NFL’s dynasty lounge, but they’re knocking on the door — and loudly.

Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night led Kansas City to a dramatic 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The 27-year-old was crowned Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his young career, and Andy Reid cemented his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

Before the game even started, fans were eager to compare Mahomes to Tom Brady, and the Chiefs to the New England Patriots. The debate ramped up a notch moments after Kansas City’s underdog victory.

But just how fair are the Chiefs-Patriots comparisons? Should this discussion even be happening, or is it as pointless as the Travis Kelce-Rob Gronkowski debate?

Well, it depends on what we’re talking about, and what the rules are. If we define dynasties as multiple championships won within the span of a few years, the Chiefs clearly are on New England’s block.

Beginning with the 2018 season, Kansas City has played in five straight AFC Championship Games and visited three Super Bowls in four years, winning two. Mahomes has two league MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs. The incredible run compares favorably to the two dynasties that bookended Brady’s career in Foxboro, Mass.

From 2001 through 2004, the Patriots played in three conference title games and won three Super Bowls, including back-to-back championships. Brady won Super Bowl MVP twice, and a particularly dominant stretch saw New England rattle off 21 straight victories.