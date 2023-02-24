Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Thrilling 6-5 Win Vs. Kraken

The Bruins made it five straight wins when they beat the Kraken on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena in thrilling fashion.

Boston scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes of the third period against Seattle after Brandon Carlo potted the equalizer two minutes prior. Charlie McAvoy had yet another strong night on offense with two assists as he continues to play some of the best hockey of his career.

It was a good way to kick off the Bruins’ West Coast road trip as they improved to 44-8-5.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s win.

Jake DeBrusk is on fire

DeBrusk has three goals in as many games since returning from long-term injured reserve. He’s picked up right where he left off and remains on pace to have a 30-goal season. DeBrusk upped his goal total to 19 on Thursday with the game-winner.

JD joined the MADNESS ? pic.twitter.com/1NahODdGH6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 24, 2023

“I think it’s just being at the right spot at the right time,” DeBrusk told reporters after the game. “It was a good shift by our line. (Brad Marchand) won a puck battle and (Patrice Bergeron) won a puck battle, and I just tried to get to the net. It’s simple hockey, honestly, but it seems to be going that way as of late. It’s fun to be scoring those goals. Everyone wants to be a part of it, but I think the goals leading up to it were just equally as clutch to put us in that position.”