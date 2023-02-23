Where Red Sox’s Brayan Bello Stands In Recovery After Forearm Tightness

The Boston Red Sox received a slight scare when they had to shut down promising young pitcher Brayan Bello last weekend due to forearm tightness.

But since then, the 23-year-old continues to make progress in his recovery.

Bello already said he was feeling “much better” after sustaining the ailment and Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided another positive update Thursday on the righthander’s progress.

“Good. He threw up to 90 (feet) today,” Cora told reporters, per team-provided video. “I think we’re shooting for a bullpen on Sunday if I’m not mistaken.”

That’s a good sign as Bello looks to get his spring training back on track. After splitting time between Triple-A Worcester and the big leagues last season, Bello is primed for a full season in the majors in 2023 but will have to earn a role in what’s shaping up to be a crowded starting rotation.

Bello has received guidance from Pedro Martinez this offseason, including getting pitching instructions at the house of the Red Sox legend and the two continue to work with each other at spring training.

With that help, Bello will look to build off a rookie season in which he posted a 2-8 record and 4.71 ERA. But he flashed his dazzling potential over the final month of the season. In his last six starts, he recorded a 2.59 ERA to go along with 31 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings while only walking 12 batters.