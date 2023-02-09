Will Yankees, Mets Battle For This Star Free Agent Next MLB Offseason?

Manny Machado can opt out of his deal with the San Diego Padres next offseason.

Could this open the door for a bidding war between the New York Yankees and New York Mets?

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday laid out five reasons why Machado and the Padres should pursue a contract extension before Opening Day. One reason centered around Mets owner Steve Cohen, who’s not afraid to open his checkbook, but Rosenthal also didn’t rule out the Yankees making a push for Machado should the All-Star third baseman ultimately opt for Major League Baseball free agency.

“The Mets’ owner is lurking. He’s always lurking,” Rosenthal wrote. “And uh, in case you missed it, Cohen agreed in December with Carlos Correa on a 12-year, $315 million contract to play third base, only to see the deal collapse because of concerns over Correa’s right ankle.”

As Rosenthal noted, the Mets’ free agency drama with Correa — which came on the heels of the San Francisco Giants walking away from a reported 13-year, $350 million agreement — came despite them having Eduardo Escobar penciled in at the hot corner and top prospect Brett Baty waiting in the wings. So, who knows what the Mets will do, especially if they lose out on Shohei Ohtani, an impending free agent whom many expect to be their top target next winter.

The Yankees, meanwhile, could have an opening at third base, assuming they don’t exercise their mutual option with Josh Donaldson. And while they shelled out big bucks this offseason to re-sign reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and bolster their rotation with Carlos Rodón, it certainly would represent a return to the Bronx Bombers’ old free-spending ways if they landed Machado.

Of course, this all is a hypothetical scenario that’ll be avoided entirely if the Padres lock up Machado with a long-term extension. Machado currently has six years and $180 million remaining on his deal.