Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Red-Hot Northeastern Rolls On Past BU

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Northeastern stayed on a roll Tuesday evening by dispatching Boston University, 4-1, in the semifinal round of the women’s Beanpot Tournament at Conte Forum.

With the win, the fifth-ranked Huskies improved to 26-2-1 and extended their winning streak to 14 games while the Terriers fell to 10-16-3 on the season.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Northeastern entered the Beanpot as the clear favorite and took care of business with relative ease.

The only time the Terriers threatened was when freshman Brooke Disher leveled the score just 2:01 into the second period. But it didn’t faze the juggernaut Huskies, who responded 1:52 later to seize back control.

It was Northeastern’s top line of Maureen Murphy, Alina Mueller and Chloé Aurard that BU, like many other teams this season, had no answer for. The talented trio factored in on all of the Huskies’ goals and combined to produce seven points.

And with the Huskies first line leading the way yet again, they put themselves only one win away from claiming a Beanpot title.