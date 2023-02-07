Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Red-Hot Northeastern Rolls On Past BU

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Northeastern stayed on a roll Tuesday evening by dispatching Boston University, 4-1, in the semifinal round of the women’s Beanpot Tournament at Conte Forum.
With the win, the fifth-ranked Huskies improved to 26-2-1 and extended their winning streak to 14 games while the Terriers fell to 10-16-3 on the season.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Northeastern entered the Beanpot as the clear favorite and took care of business with relative ease.
The only time the Terriers threatened was when freshman Brooke Disher leveled the score just 2:01 into the second period. But it didn’t faze the juggernaut Huskies, who responded 1:52 later to seize back control.
It was Northeastern’s top line of Maureen Murphy, Alina Mueller and Chloé Aurard that BU, like many other teams this season, had no answer for. The talented trio factored in on all of the Huskies’ goals and combined to produce seven points.
And with the Huskies first line leading the way yet again, they put themselves only one win away from claiming a Beanpot title.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Murphy, a graduate senior forward, powered Northeastern with two goals, including netting a tally by going to her backhand to open the scoring. Murphy, who now has 17 goals on the season, also added an assist.
— Mueller helped set up one of Murphy’s goal and then collected a tally herself when she perfectly placed a wrist shot in the top corner of the net with 14:12 left in the final frame.
— Andrea Brandli needed to come through with a big performance in net for the Terriers to keep them in it, and the graduate senior did everything she could to prevent the Huskies from scoring. Brandli recorded 41 saves in the loss.
UP NEXT
Northeastern advances to the Beanpot final next Tuesday, where it awaits the the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Harvard and Boston College. Puck drop for the championship contest from Conte Forum is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.
BU will play in the consolation game Feb. 14 against the loser of Harvard-BC. That contest is set for 4 p.m.