Aaron Rodgers Rumors: QB Wants Jets To Sign These Players

If Aaron Rodgers goes to the New York Jets, he reportedly wants to bring some of his friends along with him.

As the Rodgers saga continued to drag on Tuesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini shared a new detail about the star quarterback’s negotiations with New York.

Sources told Russini that Rodgers gave the Jets “a wish list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire.”

Among those desired pickups are three of Rodgers’ Packers teammates (receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis) as well as free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who’s been linked to Green Bay in the past.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and?.Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Lazard was Rodgers’ favorite target this past season (60 catches, 788 yards, six touchdowns) and is one of the top receivers available in a lean free agent class. Reports Tuesday morning indicated the Jets were working toward a deal with the 27-year-old.

Cobb and Lewis will be 33 and 39, respectively, when the 2023 season kicks off, and neither was especially productive in 2022. Lewis, known more for his blocking, caught just six passes, and Cobb hasn’t topped 450 receiving yards since 2019.