Alex Cora Excited Red Sox Helping Puerto Rico Prepare For WBC

Alex Cora has worn his Puerto Rican heritage proudly, which is why Wednesday’s exhibition game is a special one for the Red Sox manager.

Boston will play Puerto Rico at JetBlue Park in Fort Meyer, Fla. as the latter prepares for its first World Baseball Classic game Saturday against Nicaragua at loanDepot Park in Miami.

“Today will be a great day!” Cora tweeted Wednesday via machine translation. “Being able to help #LosNuestros in their preparation is an honor.”

The Red Sox manager has been a big proponent of the future of the game and his team being a positive role model for children. That message likely will be at the forefront for Boston when it takes on Puerto Rico.

Brandon Walter is set to take the mound for the Red Sox, while Kiké Hernández already has started his preparation for his national team with his new look. Boston’s new starting shortstop and start third baseman Rafael Devers are among multiple Boston players who will depart spring training for the World Baseball Classic, which runs Wednesday through Tuesday, March 21.

First pitch is scheduled at 6:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN or on the NESN 360 app.