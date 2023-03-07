Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Sports New Look Ahead Of WBC

Boston Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández is getting ready to represent Team Puerto Rico at the upcoming World Baseball Classic, and his preparation for the tournament included an off-the-field change.

Hernández sported a new look Tuesday as the the 31-year-old bleached his hair light blond. It’s somewhat of a tradition for Puerto Rico as players on the team broke out the hair dye when the WBC was last played in 2017.

Hernández wasn’t alone in changing his hair color as former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor — both of whom will play for Puerto Rico as well — were spotted rocking bleach blond hair, too.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora caught up with all three players Tuesday and posted a photo on Instagram of Hernández, Vázquez and Lindor showing off their new hair.

While Hernández transitions to being the Red Sox’s full-time shortstop this season, he’ll be showcasing his defensive versatility by manning center field for Puerto Rico, who have been runner-ups in the last two WBCs.

Maybe the hair dye will bring Puerto Rico some more luck and help them get over the hump in the tournament to secure a title.