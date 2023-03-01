Arrest Warrant Reportedly Issued For Potential No. 1 Pick In NFL Draft

Jalen Carter, the former Georgia Bulldogs defensive standout who is consideration to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Athletic’s Seth Emerson reported Tuesday morning that Carter is the subject to an arrest warrant for reckless driving and racing. It stems from an investigation into a Jan. 15 crash that took the life of a Georgia teammate and Bulldogs staffer, as noted by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing,” the statement read, per Emerson.

“The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM,” the statement continued.

The statement further indicated that evidence showed the vehicles switched between lanes, drover in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash.

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

Both charges relating to Carter are misdemeanors, an Athens-Clarke County spokesman told Emerson.