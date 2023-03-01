Trade Keenan Allen? Chargers GM Has Strong Statement On Rumors

It sounds like you can cross another top-tier wide receiver off the list of potential New England Patriots targets.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco on Wednesday said his team has “never” given “any thought” to moving on from Keenan Allen, who’s been rumored as a possible trade candidate or cap casualty.

“Keenan Allen, to me, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner,” Telesco said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “He’s an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback and we need weapons around him. There’s never been any thought of that.”

The Chargers were roughly $20 million over the salary cap at the start of this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, and trading or cutting Allen would free up north of $14.8 million in cap space. Telesco, however, said that’s not in LA’s plans.

“He’s with us,” Telesco said, “and between him and Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, we think that’s a great three receivers for our quarterback. We got Austin Ekeler at running back. We have an offensive line that can protect. So those are key weapons we need for our quarterback. We’re thrilled with Keenan.”

The soon-to-be 31-year-old missed the first half of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury but remained productive upon his return, ranking ninth among qualified receivers in catches per game, 12th in yards per game and eighth in Pro Football Focus grade across 10 appearances.

Allen and Tyreek Hill are the only NFL pass-catchers to average 70-plus receiving yards per game in every season since 2017. Only Davante Adams and Travis Kelce have more catches than the Chargers star during that span.