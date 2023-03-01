Bruins Goalie Hug Had Flames Fan Completely Enamored

The Bruins handed the Flames a tough overtime loss Tuesday night, but that didn’t stop one fan at Scotiabank Saddledome from having the best time of their life.

Boston beat Calgary, 4-3, in overtime to win its eighth straight game. The loss was tough for the Flames amid their push in the Western Conference wild-card race, and the Black and Gold didn’t come out too cleanly either with Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno dealing with injuries after the game.

But Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman embraced after the former’s remarkable 54-save night, and a Calgary fan literally had a front-row seat. You can notice in the top left corner of the video, the Flames fan loved every single second of the Bruins’ traditional goalie hug, and Boston fans can’t blame them. While a section of B’s fans taped the moment, the Calgary fan couldn’t help but have an elated reaction in their own section.

There were positive vibes all around for the Bruins, especially for newcomer Dmitry Orlov, who had a three-point game Tuesday.

They’ll hope to keep that energy going when they head back to Boston to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.