Braxton Berrios-Patriots Reunion No More As Wideout Reportedly Signs In Division

Braxton Berrios reportedly will remain in the AFC East, but he’ll be joining his third team in the division as opposed to a reunion with his first.

Berrios, who many Patriots fans felt could be an option in New England after he was released by the New York Jets last week, is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter acknowledged Berrios was doing so on a one-year deal but the finances were not immediately released.

The Patriots drafted Berrios in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft before he was cut in 2019. New England did not have room for Berrios as the time, instead keeping undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, though head coach Bill Belichick apparently wished the Patriots could have kept the shifty slot receiver and special teamer.

Berrios went on to play four seasons with the Jets, earning a First Team All-Pro honor in 2021 for his role as a punt returner. He wasn’t overly productive in the New York offense, however, being limited to 107 receptions for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns in four combined seasons.

Berrios, a product of the University of Miami, now will return to South Beach and join a talented group of Dolphins receivers with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Patriots, on the other hand, reportedly signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal after Jakobi Meyers left for the Las Vegas Raiders. New England reportedly hosted Bisi Johnson on a visit Thursday, as well.