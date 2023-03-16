Patriots Reportedly Hosting Oft-Injured Free Agent Wideout For Visit

The Patriots reportedly are showing interest in an oft-injured free agent wide receiver.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday reported former Minnesota Vikings wideout Bisi Johnson was flying to New England for a free agent visit.

Johnson, whom the Vikings drafted in the seventh round out of Colorado State in 2019, is coming off back-to-back lost seasons. The soon-to-be 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL in training camp in 2021 and another during the 2022 preseason and spent the entirety of both campaigns on injured reserve.

His best season came as a rookie, when he played in every game for Minnesota and caught 31 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns as a depth option behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. In 2020, Johnson initially beat out future All-Pro Justin Jefferson for the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver job but later relinquished it, ultimately finishing with 14 catches for 189 yards and no touchdowns in 16 games.

Bisi Johnson was a Gary Kubiak pick in 2019. He had a great preseason which led to him making the team. Had 294 yards as a rookie.



In '20, he won the No. 2 WR job over Justin Jefferson. But production didn't follow and they switched to JJ. Story from '19: https://t.co/jkbVyYalXX https://t.co/80aHX7HgI1 — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 16, 2023

Given his injury history and modest career production, Johnson would be no more than a low-risk dart throw for the Patriots, who made a significant change to their receiving corps earlier this week by swapping out top option Jakobi Meyers for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Patriots also have DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon under contract for the 2023 season and reportedly have expressed interest in big-name trade candidates DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy. New England also had a representative at Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent workout last weekend.