Could This Ex-Patriots Draft Pick Return After Jets Release?

At the end of the 2019 preseason, the New England Patriots didn’t have room on their roster for Braxton Berrios.

The second-year slot receiver had been hounded by injuries, and the Patriots couldn’t justify keeping him over Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, both of whom had popped as undrafted rookies.

So, New England cut Berrios, hoping to slip him onto their practice squad once he cleared waivers. But that never happened. The New York Jets claimed the 2018 sixth-round draft pick, and he proceeded to play the next four seasons in East Rutherford, N.J.

Now, Berrios’ time in New York is coming to an end. The Jets plan to release the 27-year-old, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, after the sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract restructure.

With the Patriots potentially in need of a new slot receiver, could Berrios reunite with the team that drafted him?

Meyers is set to hit free agency next Wednesday, and though he’s expressed a desire to stay, he’ll be the best receiver available and might fetch a more lucrative contract offer from another team. Meyers has been both the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver and their top option in the slot over the last three seasons, and they don’t have an obvious successor for the latter on their roster.

Perhaps Berrios could fill that role. He’s coming off a quiet season (18 catches, 145 yards, no touchdowns) as the No. 4 option in an erratic Jets passing attack, but he posted a more respectable 46-431-2 receiving line in 2021 while catching passes from Zach Wilson.