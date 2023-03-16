JuJu Smith-Schuster Contract Details Go Against Initial Narrative

Patriots fans and pundits might’ve jumped the gun in comparing JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract to the one that Jakobi Meyers got from the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the surface, the deals looked nearly identical, confusing those — including Meyers — wondering why New England didn’t just keep the known commodity. The signing of Smith-Schuster was viewed as a lateral move, one that swapped Meyers for a marginally better player at basically the same price.

Except the deals really aren’t that similar. In fact, they’re quite different, according to multiple Thursday morning reports.

Meyers’ deal was reported as a three-year, $33 million agreement including $21 million guaranteed. And it is… kinda.

In reality, Meyers’ deal is a one-year contract that the Raiders can move on from next offseason. Meyers is guaranteed $10.5 million in 2023 ($5.5 million signing bonus, $5 million salary), but his 2024 cash doesn’t become guaranteed until next March. It essentially is a year-to-year deal that gives Vegas the option to release or trade Meyers with few financial repercussions.

Smith-Schuster’s contract is quite different. His three-year, $33 million contract contains $16 million fully guaranteed over the first two seasons, including a $7.9 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.1 million and $7 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Smith-Schuster’s contract is more player-friendly than Meyers’ deal. But it also is more team-friendly.