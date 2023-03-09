Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Receives Huge Praise From Ex-NHLers

There are an infinite number of things to praise when discussing the Boston Bruins’ record-setting season.

The continued rise of defenseman Charlie McAvoy is one of the things that has seemingly flown under the radar. A late start to the season combined with superb play out of his teammates has led to McAvoy’s efforts going largely under appreciated by national audiences. Well, until now.

On the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chicklets” podcast, former NHL players Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette heaped plenty of praise on the 25-year-old when discussing the league’s best defensemen.

“Give me Cale Makar, then give me Charlie McAvoy,” Whitney said, per Twitter video. “He’s the second best defenseman in the NHL. All around — every single year he’s getting better, he’s getting bigger. I texted (Bruins forward Chris Wagner) during the game, I go ‘This kid,’ and he goes, ‘He’s a (expletive) animal.’ “

McAvoy has backed up his 2022 All-Star campaign with a season that has perhaps been even better, totaling five goals and 38 assists in just over 22 minutes per game through 49 contests. He leads all Bruins defensemen in points (43), offensive point shares (3.3) and blocked shots (97) despite playing the sixth-most games this season at the position.

In a group that has gotten so deep that Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is forced to sit starters on a nightly basis, McAvoy has been the unquestioned anchor and the player that each defensive lineup is built around.

As Boston prepares for a Stanley Cup Playoffs run that could begin as early as Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers, McAvoy’s continued rise should put him in the conversation for the Norris Trophy — in 2023 and for years to come.