Oilers Ready To ‘Repay Favor’ In Rematch Vs. Bruins

The Bruins and Oilers are prepared for a highly contested rematch between the best team in the NHL and arguably the league’s best player, and Edmonton knew it let a close one slip through last time.

Boston beat the Oilers 3-2 in the sides’ first matchup last week at Rogers Place. Connor McDavid did what he does best, but the Black and Gold did enough to keep their winning streak, which is up to 10 games heading into Thursday, going.

“I think they’re a team that does not beat themselves, so you can’t help them beat yourself,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters Wednesday, per video provided by Edmonton. “That comes down to managing pucks, managing different situations that occur during a game, and when an opportunity to strike is there, then you strike. I thought it was a well-played game in Edmonton. We had the opportunity to win that game, but in the end, we made one more mistake, and they found a way to win. Now it’s our turn to repay the favor.”

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forward Zach Hyman are looking forward to the big test Thursday’s matchup will bring for their playoff preparation. The Bruins, meanwhile, can clinch a postseason berth with a victory over the Oilers.

Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.