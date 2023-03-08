Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Recommends Weird Sleeping Habit

The Boston Celtics have scuffled since coming out of the NBA All-Star break, but it doesn’t sound like head Joe Mazzulla is losing sleep.

The Celtics have lost four of their last five games and fallen closer to the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed than its No. 1 seed. All four losses have come against conference opponents, with the last two coming by way of overtime. In their previous three defeats, the Celtics have also blown double-digit leads.

At this point in the season, it’s easy to be doom and gloom about Boston’s basketball club. The Celtics have chosen to roll with the punches, however, and focus on the more important things in life.

Take sleep, for example, where Mazzulla recently admitted to taping his mouth shut to optimize his REM cycle.

“I still do it,” Mazzulla admitted on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Wednesday. “I highly recommended it. I’m still on it… There’s sleep tape out there, I actually have a mouthpiece now.

“When I got into the NBA I kind of learned how long of a season it is, physically, mentally and emotionally. I think coaches and players have to find ways to take care of themselves and it’s important to optimize as much as you can.”

The, admittedly hilarious, realization that Mazzulla sleeps with his mouth taped shut comes at a time in the Celtics’ season when things haven’t gone very well. Perhaps it’s a sign that the rookie head coach isn’t too worried about his team’s ability to bounce back.