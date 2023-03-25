Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Addresses World Leaders On Day Off

The Boston Celtics are getting ready to complete the regular season and start their quest for the 18th championship in franchise history.

So, when time away from the court becomes available, most players would take the day to rest or spend it with family and friends, not Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics guard traveled to New York to speak at the United Nations General Assembly about the importance of clean water on Thursday.

“I think its the first time in maybe about 50 years the General Assembly has been focused on clean water,” Brogdon said in an interview with NBC Sports’ Abby Chin.

Brogdon said he only spoke for about two to three minutes, but he spoke about his passion for clean water and the work of his foundation, the Brogdon Family Foundation.

“I have always wanted to have an impact on the world, bigger than basketball, bigger than myself, bigger than my family,” Brogdon explained. “And clean water has been that for me.”

Brogdon explained he partnered with former NFL player Chris Long and his foundation, “The Water Boys,” early on in his career when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks and created his foundation about three years ago.